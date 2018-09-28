The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has lunch women platform in Nigeria to improve women entrepreneurship and empowerment in the country.

The ECOWAS Commissioner of Social Affairs and Gender, Honourable Siga Fatima Jagne, disclosed this at opening ceremony with the theme: ‘50 million Women Speak Project’ yesterday in Abuja.

She said, the project is part of the framework of Article 15 of Chapter 5 of the Additional Act on equal Rights for women and men for sustainable Development in the ECOWAS Area, which called on member States to adopt all legislative and regulatory measures to ensure women’s equal access to akl economic and gainful opportunities.

This is in the areas of trade and entrepreneurship, including access to public procurement, and taking into account their contribution in the formal and informal sectors,” she said.

“Our main mission will be to coordinate the collection and transmission of all data and information that can help and encourage women and girls to go into business in Nigeria.

“New platform will make Nigeria, the country where the right of women to information is respected but equally and especially, the country where access to the information nceded to create and finance their businesses.

According to her, the initiative is therefore, comes to bring together all of our efforts for the empowerment of women in West Africa and in this beautiful country.

The permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry Of Women Affairs anf Social Development, Hon. Efoma Anagbogu said the significant of the project is to encourage and train women to be able to sell and market their produce.

“We want to teach them entrepreneurship and to be able to work with other people to have access to finance,” she added.