‎Leader of the Economic Community of West African States are in Abuja for the 55th Summit of the Heads of State and Government.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is the current Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

He leads other member states to the summit, which opens this morning at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on several issues, including insecurity, good governance, trade policies and political stability in the sub-region.