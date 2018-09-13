The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, on Wednesday, engaged the services of experts to discuss issues about climate change.

Drawn from countries of the West African sub-region, the experts who were from research institutions were called upon to make available, the result of their research on climate change, under the ECOWAS Scientific and Technical Consultative Group on Climate Change.

The meeting, according to the Head of Division, Environmental Policies and Regulations, Environment Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Bougonou Djeri-Alassani, was convened to see how the result of the experts on climate change could help to document the strategy and decision making in the ECOWAS region regarding climate change.

Djeri-Alassani who represented the ECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Sekou Sangare, said: “As you know, climate change is a huge concern now. The entire world is working to mitigate climate change, and in our region, we are more concerned about adaptation; how to work on adaptation to have a good result to help make less the relative impact of climate change on our member states.”

Speaking further, Djeri-Alassani said the three-day- event would dwell on savings, cost of the impact of climate change and the main component of global strategy to fight climate change in the ECOWAS sub-region and the implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.