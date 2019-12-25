<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) has thrown its weight behind Akinwumi Adesina for a second term in office as the President of African Development Bank President (AfDB).

According to a statement by the Communication and External Relations Executive of AfDB, Emeka Anuforo, the decision was made at the 56th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Abuja.

“In recognition of the sterling performance of Dr Akinwumi Adesina during his first term in office as President of the African Development Bank, the authority endorses his candidacy for a second term as the President of the bank,” ECOWAS said in a communique issued after the meeting.

Adesina, who is the eighth elected President of the AfDB Group, was elected to the first five-year term on May 28, 2015, by the bank’s Board of Governors at its annual meeting in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where a similar electoral process is expected to take place next year.

Adesina is a renowned development economist and the first Nigerian to serve as the president of the group.