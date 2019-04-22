<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Warri-based Economist, Dr Fred Atigbi, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to acede to the “Free Africa Trade Agreement”.

Atigbi, a researcher, gave the commendation on Monday during the “first interactive Inaugural Public Lecture on Practitioner Research” in Warri, Delta.

The event also witnessed the official unveiling of “Absrelis Practitioner Research Courses and Website”.

The ‘Free Africa Trade Agreement” is an agreement among the 49 African Union member states.

The aim is to create a single market followed by free movement and a single-currency union.

Atigbi said the development would help to put the country on the path of positive growth economically.

He said that Nigeria had witnessed under-development overtime because of over dependence on importation.

The researcher noted that government had not fully implemented the series of research development in the country to the letters.

“There cannot be meaningful development without research and our government has failed in this direction.

”I wonder why in the 21st century, Nigeria still relies on the use of ballot papers instead of electronic voting.

“It has to do with research and making available results to the public. Everybody can carryout research, it is a means of providing income,” he said.

Also, Dr Ovie Ovedje urged Nigerians to embark on aggressive researches to grow the economy.

Ovedje, an agricultural researcher, said Nigeria should not just be a consuming nation but also produce to raise her foreign exchange.

“So long we refused to produce, the value of our money will not appreciate.

” Most researchers only research to publish, research should not only be academic but it’s desirability should be applicable to the society,” he said.

Highlights of the event was the official unveiling of the Absrelis University in Warri.

The founder of the university, Prof. Omonigho Idiabeta, said the institution was not a degree awarding neither was it a profit making venture.

According to him, the training programmes include advanced innovative research and research innovations for young researchers with the purpose of creating jobs and making themselves reliant.

“Absrelis University is not a Nigerian University Commission (NUC) regulated institution.

” It is an online university, it trains and awards “Proficiency Certificates” to deserving individuals, corporate bodies and faith-based organisations among others.