An ecologist, Mr Habib Omotosho, has urged the Federal Government to regulate industrial pollution to combat climate change.

Omotosho, the National Coordinator, Environmental Advancement Initiative, an NGO, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the government must swing into action as cement, textile, petrochemicals and other manufacturing industries were responsible for major emissions in the country.

He also said that the power sector needed to be fully decarbonised to achieve a climate-safe future.

According to him, these industries must decarbonise as a matter of priority.

“Around 300 million children currently live in areas where the air is toxic – where the air they breathe exceeds international limits by at least six fold.

“This puts the poorest and most vulnerable children at the greatest risk.

“Children are not the only ones who suffer from poor air quality. Reducing air pollution can help grow economies and combat climate change,” he said.

Omotosho urged the government to provide the enabling environment for the private sector to drive the production of affordable renewable energy in the country.