



Students of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) on Thursday barricaded the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway to protest the overcrowding they experienced while writing an examination on Wednesday.

The students claimed there was a stampede leading to fainting spells in some students as they wrote their General Studies Tests (GST) examination at the university hall.

Reacting to the development, Dr Ikechukwu Igwenyi, Chairman of EBSU branch of ASUU confirmed to newsmen that there was actually a stampede at the examination centre on Wednesday.

“The protest is as a result of what happened during their exams on Wednesday,’’ Mr. Igwenyi said.

He said he could not give the number of students that had the fainting spells during the examination, however.

Police spokeswoman Loveth Odah told newsmen that the command was on top of the situation to ensure security on the campus.





“The police are aware of the matter. The Commissioner, Aliyu Garba, has sent officers to the scene and they are yet to bring back reports,’’ Ms. Odah said.

Some of the students expressed displeasure at the overcrowding of students in a small hall to write examinations.

Kelechi Nworie, a student, said it was pertinent to provide bigger halls for students to avoid a repeat.

“It is very worrisome and up till now the university does not have a functional healthcare centre.

“Some students collapsed during the examination due to overcrowding that caused the stampede.

“Some were rushed to the hospital, but we have not heard about their health situation.

“The protest is peaceful; we are only out to register our anger. Some students could not write the examination, which has been cancelled,’’ Mr. Nworie said.

Another student, Janet Ogbonna, decried the situation saying the university environment was not conducive for learning.