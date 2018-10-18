



In its efforts to further boost Agro inputs for farmers in the State and beyond, the Ebonyi State Government has launched an additional 40 Metric Tonnes per hour fertilizer plant to complement the existing one in the State at the cost $140,000.

Briefing newsmen on the development at the end of State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to Governor David Umahi on Investment, Prof. Ogbonnaya Chukwu, noted that the plant, which has been fully installed, would turn out its first bags of fertilizers the next day.

He explained that the additional plant was necessitated by the growing demand for fertilizer from the company, which was, according to him, the only fertilizer company in the South East.

Chukwu, who also doubles as the General Manager, Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company, further explained that the project was executed under direct supervision of a seven-man Executive Committee earlier set by the State Government following the inability of the initial contractor to deliver the project in record time.

He expressed delight that the company has been growing in leaps and bounds, meeting up with the fertilizer demands of the State and its neighbours across the South East and South South zones of the country and commended Governor Umahi for his political will in expanding the company.

Chukwu explained: “You will recall that some time ago, we reported after one of the council meetings that we are building a new fertilizer plant of 40 mtric tones per hour capacity.

“The installation was ongoing and as the construction of the main plant building went on with the contractor, we had issues with him of inability to complete the work on schedule.

“Because of that, the contract was terminated and the Executive Council set up a seven-man Executive Committee to take over the project

“The project now is fully completed under the supervision of this Exco committee.

“But one interesting aspect of it is that as I speak, the machine, that is the blending plant, has been fully installed and testing is currently ongoing.

“By tomorrow, we shall roll out the first sets of bags of fertilizer to be produced from that new plant.

“And it is something of note that today, Ebonyi State, having the only fertilizer plant in South-east is doing well in the area of fertilizer production and distribution, and that is why you cannot hear any person in the State and in our neighbouring States talking about non-availability of fertilizer during planting seasons.”