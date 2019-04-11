<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Ebonyi Security Council has directed security agencies to raid the Enyibichiri and Enyigba communities of Ikwo and Abakaliki Local Government Areas to arrest the perpetrators of killings in the areas over a communal feud.

Over 11 indigenes of both communities were killed between April 5 and April 6 in the feud, with the bizarre of burning eight persons alive inside a bus, including a three-month old baby, NAN reports.

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Commissioner for Border, Peace and Internal Security, told newsmen after the council’s meeting that the government would explore all avenues to identify and arrest perpetrators of the dastardly killings.

“The directive is with immediate effect as the perpetrators should be identified, arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

“The council commended the state government for suspending political office holders and other stakeholders from the communities for failing to prevent the killings,” he said.

The commissioner noted that security agencies had been directed to fully patrol and ensure security along the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) — Obubra road which cuts across the communities.

“The Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) examination will be conducted in the state on Thursday and enough security have been provided along the route and entire area.

“Parents are enjoined to send their wards for the examination without fear as their safety is fully assured,” he said.

He noted that the government had resolved to compensate victims of the crisis though such would not be immediate.

“The immediate thing in the government’s view is to commiserate with the affected families and ensure that the perpetrators of the killings are apprehended,” he said.

Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, the Chairman of the committee set up by the government to review the crisis, noted that the Security Council resolved to delineate the affected land.

Nwali, who is the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Religion and Welfare Matters and Chairman of the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said the delineation should be within three months.

“The delineation will be carried out by the commissioners of lands, Works, Internal Security, Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and would have a canal as its mark.

“The council also resolved that to assuage the pains and bitterness of those who lost loved ones and properties, adding that CAN will through prayers counsel them to forgive.

“They should look at the prospects of God being the giver of the lost life, properties and the custodian of tomorrow,” he said.