



Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the construction of the second Niger Bridge which is still in progress and almost at finishing point.

The State Chairman of the party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, made the commendation in Abakaliki, saying the federal government must be commended irrespective of party affiliation.

He also extolled the President for the ongoing renovation of the Akanu-Ibiam International Airport which he said will not only benefit the Southeast Zone but the nation at large.





“We want to appreciate Mr. President for his good works in the South East Geopolitical Zone. The ongoing construction of the second Niger Bridge is a dream come true for the people of the region. Some persons were thinking that the project was not real but the case is different now. Once that project is completed, the zone will have so much to be grateful for.

“The reconstruction of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, is another notable project that the zone is happy about. The pace of work is worthy of commendation and the people of the region are pleased about it,” the PDP chairman said.