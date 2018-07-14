There was jubilation in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Friday as civil servants in the state started receiving alerts for their July salaries despite the inability of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) to release both the June and July allocations to states.

It was gathered that workers in the state started receiving bank alerts for their salaries on Thursday.

Newsmn who visited some ministries in the state reports that civil servants were seen in groups celebrating after receiving bank alerts for the month’s salary.

Earlier in the week, there were fears in the state that the July salaries of workers may not be paid on time due to the FAAC impasse.

But on Tuesday, the state government assured workers that it would continue to pay their salaries despite the non-release of June and July federal allocations by the Federal Government.

The government through the state Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Nwachukwu, gave the assurance Tuesday in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen.

He stated that Governor David Umahi had directed that payment of this July salary should commence immediately, adding that the state government’s decision was in keeping with its promise of paying workers in the state on or before the 15th of each month.

Nwachukwu explained that due to the challenges with FAAC, the Federal Government had been unable to remit the state’s allocations for two months.

He further disclosed that Governor Umahi had directed the Accountant General of the state to borrow money from any source and commence the payment of workers’ salaries immediately.

He maintained that allocations for the month of June and July have not been signed in any of the three tiers of government.

“We went to the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for the first time, but it did not hold. It was scheduled for the second time and it failed. It was scheduled for third time and it did not hold and it was also scheduled for two days ago, still it did not hold.

“As we speak, the Federal Government has not signed the allocations for the months of June and July but because of Governor Umahi’s nature and his government’s policy, he has directed me and the Accountant General to go the extra mile to source for a loan and ensure that we pay all workers even before the normal time of salary payment,” he stated.