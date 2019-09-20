<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dave Umahi, Ebonyi State governor, has come under attack by Ebonyi indigenes in Diaspora, who described the proposed international airport project, “as a white elephant project difficult to achieve at the moment.”

The stakeholders, who spoke under the aegis of Organisation of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (OESID), however, urged the governor to prioritise projects that would have direct impact on the people and “not the one with ulterior motive.”

Umahi is serving his last four years term as governor of the state.

Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, who spoke on behalf of the group Thursday in Abuja, noted that while cost estimate of the project was yet unknown, the huge cost would be beyond the reach of Ebonyi State at the moment.

“Chances are, the resources would invariably be borrowed either locally or most likely from the Chinese and other international financiers.

“But even if these funds were available to the Ebonyi State government, the organization of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora insists that spending it to build an international airport is a gross misapplication of resources,” the group said.

In a statement he issued on behalf of the group, he said there were better and more people-oriented projects that would impact the people and enhance pace of development in the state than building an airport that would serve only vested interests.

According to him, the state would benefit more if the resources were put into strengthening education, public healthcare infrastructure and economy of Ebonyi State.