



Ebonyi State indigenes in Lagos State, under the aegis of Development Association of Ebonyi State (DAES), have condemned interstate boundary disputes and communal conflicts affecting some communities in the state.

Rising from a general meeting of the body held in Lagos, the group said the clashes and conflicts have become issues of concern to every indigene of the state at home and in the diaspora, as innocent lives have been lost and belongings worth billions of Naira destroyed.

In a communiqué by the President of the association, Dr. Felix Amah Nnachi, and other executive members, they appealed to the Federal Government and Governor David Umahi to collaborate with the relevant authorities, especially the National Boundary Commission, in managing the conflicts, while continuing in the search for a permanent solution.





“We appeal to the Federal Government and our peace-loving governor to intervene in this crisis and proffer a lasting solution. We cannot quantify the loss of lives and property as a result of this matter, but we are hopeful that something positive will be done and peace will again reign in our communities,” Nnachi said.

Thanking Governor Umahi for his people-oriented leadership programmes, massive infrastructural development, commitment to peace, overall development and the political will to get things right, the body solicited more proactive measures from the government to prevent conflicts in other communities.