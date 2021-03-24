



The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has approved the immediate and indefinite suspension of the state’s Secondary Education Board (SEB).

The suspension follows some fraudulent practices discovered in the administration and management of the Board, such as dead persons, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places, still in the payroll of the Board and to the full knowledge of some members of the Board.





This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Ebonyi state Government, Kenneth Ugbala.

The statement also directs the immediate redeployment of all Heads of Departments of the Board to other MDAs, adding that a committee has been set up to conduct a comprehensive and thorough staff audit in the Board and submit report for further necessary action.