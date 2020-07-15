



Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has suspended the Coordinator of the FADAMA III Project, Dr Cletus Nwakpu over alleged fraud ranging from financial and other official misconduct.

This was announced in a virtual meeting held by the Governor with the state council members in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital.

Nwakpu’s suspension was based on the petition filed against him by the State Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

The petition reads:

“That Dr. Cletus Nwakpu did not release to the farmers the complete Agricultural inputs which they paid for and has failed to refund the payment so made.

“That Dr Cletus Nwakpu directed some parts of FADAMA office to collect about ninety million naira(#90,000,000) being for the beneficiary contribution levy made by the farmers in cash contrary to the requirement that every beneficiary contributed into individual farmers’ production group account.

“The total sum of twelve million six hundred and ten thousand only (#12,610,000.00), two million six hundred and ten thousand naira only (#2,610,000.00) paid by farmers for advisory services of the 2017 FADAMA Project was not complied for the designated purpose.

“That the total sum of thirteen million six hundred and fifty thousand naira only(#13,650,000.00) approved by Dr Cletus Nwakpu for the payment to the two resourced persons for capacity building for the farmers was not actually spent for the purpose and there was no capacity building as claimed.

“That the regulation and guideline for the procurement of Agricultural inputs, selection of service provider, particularly for adversory service and capacity building for 2017-2019 FADAMA Project/Program were not compiled by Dr Cletus Nwakpu.





“That the sum of ninety one thousand naira (#91,000) was paid for one unit of rice machine but was neither supplied nor the amount refunded to the farmers.

“That because of the failure of the said Coordinating office to comply with the approval regulation and procedures, one hundred and eighty two million naira (#182,000,000) being 50% beneficial contribution this year and another 90% International Development Agency (ICA) counterpart fund for advisory service fee for 2017 were not paid to Ebonyi State Government by International Development Agency Fund.

“That Dr Cletus Nwakpu initiated the arrest of Mr Anthony Nwankwo, the project Accountant on the said day that he (Anthony Nwankwo), invited by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to testify to the matter. This arrest followed an earlier arrest of Mr Cyprian Iziogo, the Project Procurement Officer.”

It is against this backdrop that Governor Umahi said, “the Fiscal Responsibility Commission is independent of any arm of government of Ebonyi State by the new law and so we are directing them to immediately recover all the monies from Dr Nwakpu.

“Failure to do this within seven (7) days, they should do two things. One, petition to EFCC to take over the matter; two, also prosecute him in court. So two actions that are within their power and nobody can interfere with that.

“We are referring Dr Nwakpu to Head of Service for disciplinary action and following all due process of Civil Service and you are to also suspend him as a Civil Servant too. Take necessary action following the report of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.”