David Umahi, Ebonyi State governor, on Tuesday sacked his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Emmanuel Uzor.

In a statement he personally circulated, the governor said his former CPS issued an unauthorised statement on his behalf and his other South East Governors on the vexed issued of National Livestock Transformation Plan programme.

Umahi who described the statement as embarrassing and regrettable said the statement was against his position as Chairman South East Governors Forum and his official press statement on behalf of National Economic Council (NEC) on the subject matter.

Newsmen report that the sacked CPS was said to have issued a statement on behalf of the Governors of the zone wherein he rejected the NLTP.

The governor in the statement further ordered him to hand over all government property in his possession to the Principal Secretary to the Governor with immediate effect.

He said, “I just directed the termination of the appointment of my CPS for misrepresenting me and South East governors on National Livestock Transformation Plan Programme of which I had issued press statement on behalf of NEC after our last NEC meeting.

My former CPS was never authorised to talk to the press on the matter. His position is different from mine and that of the South East governors . His statement is so embarrassing and regrettable. He is to hand over to my PS immediately while I wish him well.”