Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Thursday, effected minor cabinet reshuffle while appointing a new commissioner.

Umahi made the disclosure during the weekly State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, stating that Mr Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Human Capital Development had become the new commissioner for Information and Orientation.

“The commissioner for Education (Dr Stephen Odoh) moves to Human Capital Development while Dr Onyebuchi Chima, is the new Commissioner for Education.

“Everything takes effect immediately and I will only urge you all to fear God,” he said.

The governor also announced the appointment of Mr Chukwuma Ofoke, as a Special Assistant (SA) on Housing and Mrs Sharon Umahi as a member of the Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB).

In a related development, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) announced during the EXCO briefing that Mr Ken Uhuo, the sacked former Commissioner for Information had been reinstated as the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

He also announced that Dr Onyebuchi Chima, the new Commissioner for Education took the slot of Ezza South Local Government Area (LGA) where Uhuo hails from.

Newsmen report that Uhuo was the permanent secretary of the Information ministry before being appointed as a commissioner.

The latest cabinet reshuffle was the second since the formation of the present Ebonyi Executive Council.