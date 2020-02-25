<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi has proposed state police as the way forward to tackle the problems of security in the nation.

Governor Umahi stressed that leaders in the country must act fast to address the security challenges the nation was grappling with.

He also asked them, especially the lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives chambers of the National Assembly and other legislative houses to put the interest of the people ahead of personal interests.

The governor said: “We, as a nation, we cannot continue to go like this, we cannot fold our hands and continue to see the lives of our people being wasted.

This is very important; state police should be advocated for and what our leaders should know is that you don’t make a law to suit you.”

The solution and its problems He, therefore, challenged the lawmakers to take advantage of the process to review the nation’s constitution and push for state police.





According to the governor, this will give confidence to the people because insecurity in various communities is peculiar to those communities.

He, however, explained that governors in the South-East zone were being careful with the issue of state police in order not to be misunderstood.

Umahi noted that the governors were doing quite a lot but some people, including Ohanaeze, still find it difficult to understand them.

He insisted that state police was the way to go, although it has its own problems. The governor said:

“I have not seen any governor that comes to speak about state police, every solution creates its own problems. “You cannot totally say that state police is going to be the answer to all our insecurity, it has its own problems, but I think that is what our people need.”