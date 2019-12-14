<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Friday presented the year 2020 Appropriation Bill of N178.1 billion before the state House of Assembly.

A total of N132,056,117,985.38 being 74.1 percent of the total sum was set aside for capital projects whereas N46,080,516,990.04, being 55.8 percent went to recurrent expenditure.

Umahi said his administration’s commitment to minimum wage for civil servants is unwavering, saying they shall prioritise funding on the minimum wage and introduce incentive-based programmes to motivate and reward civil servants, especially teachers.

The budget was named, “budget of growth consolidation and transformation.”

The governor noted that, “we have made our projected revenue earning to equal our projected expenditure for 2020.”

Umahi explained that spending on capital budget had been prioritised in favour of critical on-going projects, saying, “a look at the budget proposal shows that health, education, works, security, infrastructure, agriculture and human capital development and commerce and industry will be accorded priority in this 2020 budget.”

The governor noted that while works and infrastructure for concession ministry got a total of N54,125,083,468.48 or 30.38% of the total budget sum, education received a total of N27,097,262,388.69 or 15.21% of the total budget sum.

Similarly, health received a total of N15,466,541,603.85 or 8.68% of the total budget.

Human capital development and commerce and industry jointly received the sum of N 8,016,088,324.70 or 4.50% of the total sum. Agriculture was allotted N3,769,742,710.65 or 2.13% of the budget.