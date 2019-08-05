<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State, has petitioned the South African government over the murder of a Nigerian, Benjamin Simeon, in South Africa.

Mr Simeon, 43, a native of Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi, who was resident in South Africa, was shot dead by gunmen in Johannesburg.

Mr Umahi, in a statement signed by Emmanuel Uzor, his Chief Press Secretary, on Sunday, requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of Mr Simeon.

He was shot by yet to be identified gunmen on August 3, at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr Umahi, in the petition written to the South African High Commission in Nigeria, called for a full investigation into the killing of the Nigerian citizen.

The deceased was until his death a taxi driver in Johannesburg.

He had dropped his passengers shortly before he was allegedly shot dead by his assailants.

“The deceased, was until his death a law abiding Nigerian citizen resident in South Africa where he was going about his normal business as a taxi driver,” he said.

Mr Umahi called on the federal government to intervene in the matter to ensure that perpetrators were brought to book.

“We call on South African government to ensure that justice is not only served to Simeon but also served to the Nigerian government, Ebonyi and the family of the deceased.

“The loss of a highly talented and law abiding citizen of Nigeria who was going about his legitimate business in South Africa aptly challenges us all to call on the reserves of our cherished African brotherhood.”