The governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, on Thursday reacted to the collapsed building in Akaeze community, Ivo LGA which resulted to death of three siblings in the state.

The governor spoke when he visited the family of the victims in company of some stakeholders and foundling fathers of the state.

Umahi, represented by the secretary to the state government, SSG, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala stated that he received the news of the collapsed building with a heavy shock.

His words: “I heard the news with shock and I decided to visit the scene by myself. It is difficult to bear a huge loss of three children without any form of sickness but through such accident.”

He noted that such occurrence is first of its kind in the state and ordered a full investigation into the root cause of the incident.

He urged the family to take heart as God is still God, while praying God to divinely bless the living in such a way that those alive will replace the vacuum that may be created by the incident.

Umahi equally thanked the Chairman of Ivo LGA, Hon. Ogbonnaya Chukwu Ude and Coordinator of Akaeze DC, Kingsley Ogbadu for taking quick action by starting to build a new house for the family.

He however, made a donation of an undisclosed amount of money to the family and assured them of more assistance.

Responding, the father of the victim, Mr. Sunday Okereke, who is a commercial motorcycle rider blamed the ugly incident on mysterious rain.

The 43-year-old Okereke noted that he lost two daughters and a son aged 8, 6 and 2 respectively.