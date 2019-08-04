<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ebonyi State governor Engr. David Umahi, has expressed great sadness over the gruesome murder of a Nigerian citizen in South Africa who also hails from Ebonyi State, Mr. Benjamin Simeon.

He called for full investigation into the circumstances that led to his death.

Governor Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, also sent a strong petition to the South African High Commissioner, requesting for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of Benjamin Simeon, who hailed from Okposi in Ohaozara local government area of the State. Benjamin was allegedly shot by yet to be identified gunmen on the 3rd of August, 2019 at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased, Mr. Benjamin Simeon, was until his death a law abiding Nigerian citizen resident in South Africa where he was going about his normal business as a taxi driver. He had dropped his passengers shortly before he was shot dead by his assailants.