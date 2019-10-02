<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





David Umahi, Ebonyi State governor, on Tuesday narrated how he was recently humiliated along with other governors during a trip to the United States of America (USA).

He said the humiliation came simply because the U.S. Immigration officers and security agents discovered that they were from Nigeria.

He said as soon as the U.S. agents identified them as Nigerians, they were quickly singled out from other passengers for thorough search and investigation.

Governor Umahi said the experience was embarrassing and deeply humiliating.

He spoke while condemning the fraudulent lifestyles of some Nigerians during the occasion of the 59th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria and 23rd anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi State which held at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki.

Umahi noted that the time had come for the nation to begin to ask questions and condemn illicit acquisition of wealth which, he said, had pushed many Nigerian youths to engage in all manner of frauds just to make money.

The governor said the fraudulent lifestyles of some Nigerians have given the country a bad name and image in foreign countries.

Speaking further, the governor assured the people of the South East that the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport was for the safety of the users of the airport.

He stated that President Buhari had assured him that the renovation works on the airport would soon be completed.