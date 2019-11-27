<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has approved the appointment of 513 additional aides to serve as his Technical Assistants (TA).

The governor’ Principal Secretary, Chief Clement Nweke who made this known in a statement in Abakaliki on Wednesday, said the appointees were drawn from the 171 political wards in the state.

The appointees, according to him, are to report to the office of the principal secretary with their credentials for documentation.

“Appointees from Abakaliki, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ebonyi and Ezza North Local Government Areas (LGA) are to report on Nov. 27, 2019.

“The appointees from Ezza South, Ikwo, Izzi, Ohaozara are to report on Nov. 28 while those from Ishielu, Ivo, Ohaukwu and Onicha LGAs are to report on Nov. 29, 2019,” he stated.

Newsmen reports that the governor, during a meeting with top government officials in September, hinted that he would appoint 800 aides to add to the 4,000 already appointed.