



The Ebonyi State government yesterday set up a panel of inquiry over the unauthorized release of 55 suspected warlords who were arrested in Effuim in Ohaukwu local government area of the state in the lingering communal clash between Effuim and Ezza Effuim communities.

The panel which is to be chaired by the commissioner for border peace and conflict resolution, Chief Stanley Emegha, was mandated to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the incident.





It would be recalled that about 66 suspected warlords were arrested by security operatives in connection with the Effium community crisis, but 55 of them escaped on account of unauthorized release by some security agents.

There has been a public outcry over the escape as many notable Nigerians and members of the community called for a full investigation into the incident.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki, the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, said the state government was saddened by the development and had decided to unravel the circumstances that led to the release.