



The Ebonyi State government has pledged commitment to advance the medical well-being and welfare of septuagenarians, octogenarians, nonagenarians, widows and others in the state.

Governor David Umahi, who made the pledge in Abakaliki at an elders and widows party as part of activities marking the 2018 Independence Day of Nigeria at 58 and the state at 22, said it was to further enhance the

life of these persons and address their health challenges.

He directed the Chairmen and Coordinators of the 13 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the state to visit widows and elderly persons in their domain to ascertain their health challenges and monitor their diets.

According to Umahi, the first assignment of any administration should be the welfare and security of the people.

He said: “This programme is one of the five covenant of the administration to take care of the widows and we are happy for achieving it. We have nurses who will monitor their medical well-being and the stakeholders to check the food and water they take.

“I will appreciate so much if the chairmen and coordinators take this assignment seriously because it will cost us nothing but people doing their work.”

Umahi, while commending the elderly and widows for their support in prayer, encouraged them to be courageous, adding that the welfare programme would be sustained and celebrated every three months.

He also said the medical programme for these group of persons would be included in the state’s 2019 budget.

“The elderly and widows need our attention and I want testimonies in the next celebration by December,” Umahi said.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious Matters and Social Welfare, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, said the elderly ones were symbols of justice and equity.

Nwali, who is also Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said old age was a gift, insisting: “I enjoin you to manage it positively. The celebration has been ‘the first of it kind.’”