Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Sabinus Nwankwegu, on Wednesday, said that the state government had approved the reconstruction of 171 primary schools across the state. He said N2 billion has been set aside for the project.

Commissioner for Education, Hon. Sabinus Nwankwegu, said this while briefing the press shortly after the state executive council meeting in Government House, Abakaliki.

It was a joint briefing involving the Commissioners for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Samuel Okoronkwo, a lawyer; Mr. Emma Uguru, who is in charge of Power; and Special Assistant to the Governor on Design, Mr. Chikere Omebe.

Nwankwegu explained that a committee headed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Welfare and Religious Matters, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, has been set up to inspect the primary schools in the state and identify one in each of the 171 wards most affected by infrastructure decay for immediate intervention.

“In today’s EXCO meeting, Council considered the problem of poor infrastructure in some primary schools and in tackling that problem in line with His Excellency’s policy in education, graciously approved for the renovation of 171 primary schools, one in each of the 171 Wards for immediate intervention”, he said.

On his part, the Power Commissioner, Uguru, disclosed that the council has approved the sum of N101.7 million for the installation of biomass plants in the southern zone of the state. He said that the approval became necessary following the establishment of industrial clusters and rice mill clusters in the three zones of the state, and the procurement of biomass plants to solve the problem of electricity.

Mr. Uguru further said that Council also approved N16 million for the procurement of electrical materials for the ongoing construction of Abakaliki modern mall.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant on Design, Mr. Omebe, disclosed that as part of council’s resolutions, award of contracts for the construction of bridges across Oferekpe and Ndibe beaches to connect Cross River State would soon take place.

Sen. Onwe, on his part, disclosed that the state government has donated the Beley bridges constructed by the colonial masters to the respective communities where they are located while communities who have no need of them should notify the government for reconsideration.