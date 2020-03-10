<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, on Monday, suspended the lawmaker representing Governor David Umahi’s constituency, Mr. Onu Nwonye.

The embattled Onu Nwonye, representing Ohaozara West Constituency, was suspended for allegedly causing disaffection among legislative members and the executives.

The motion for his suspension was moved by Leader of the House and member representing Ezza North west constituency, Victor Chukwu and seconded by seconded by Mr Chukwu Arinze representing Ishielu south constituency.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, however, suspended Onu through a voice vote unanimously endorsed by all the members of the Assembly present.





The embattled Nwoye, is a two-term member of the House and has been romancing with the Governor and his brother, Roy, a lawyer, since he was elected.

Although, Onu Nwonye according to investigation had allegedly committed a lot of unholy practices but due to his seemingly romance with the incumbent governor, made him (Onu) looks untouchable.

Away from this, Nwonye was one of the prominent cabals in the house, according to findings; no bill would scale through on the floor of the house without his endorsement.

However, it was gathered that Nwonye may have fallen apart with the incumbent governor and Speaker of House, and would be sacrificed or possibly dropped before 2023 general elections.