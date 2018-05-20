World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative and Head of Mission in Nigeria, Dr Wondi Alemu, has allayed fears of a possible Ebola outbreak in Nigeria.

Ebola resurfaced recently in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and its continued spread has attracted the attention of WHO.

Alemu told journalists over the weekend that the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have restrengthened the capacities of port health workers and tightened security checks at other entry points to deny the virus entry into Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the founder, Wellbeing Foundation, Mrs Toyin Saraki, appreciated the level of preparedness of the country office of WHO in readiness for any possible outbreak of the virus in Nigeria.

She promised to sensitize Nigerians on the need for improved personal hygiene.

“Reports have indicated that relevant agencies of government have improved border surveillance to, perhaps, monitor travellers coming in and going out of Nigeria,” she said, adding that: “In as much as we cannot guarantee safety against the virus, we have taken enough preventive measures to ensure that people are wiser and enlightened on how to protect themselves from the virus.”

She advised Nigerians to strictly follow the advice of the NCDC and also maintain a high level of hygiene both in schools and other public places.