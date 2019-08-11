<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, has frowned at women who engage in open defecation in the state.

She said defecating in the bush reduces dignity of womanhood.

Mrs Obiano made the assertion weekend while addressing women in Eke Uke Market Square, Idemili North local government area of the state during inauguration of the toilets and boreholes.

She said she sponsored the building of toilets in the market to promote the dignity of Women.

She further explained that she had the women folks in mind while sponsoring the toilets to ensure to end to the practice of open defecation.

She said. “I do not think that it is dignifying for women to engage in open defecation in bushes rather than proper toilets.

“I have the women folks in mind while sponsoring the toilets because they mainly do the buying and selling in the market so as to help to stop the practice of open defecation.”

The governor’s wife was optimistic that the people in the area and environs would henceforth be able to assess clean water that would invariably enhance hygiene.

She called on the residents to utilise the facilities appropriately by putting them into good use in a sustainable manner.

The facilities were put in place by her nongovernmental organisation, the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative.