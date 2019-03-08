



Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano has called on women to take advantage of opportunities available to them to maximize their leadership potentials.

She made the appeal in her message to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD) in Awka, Anambra State.

Mrs Obiano encouraged women in the state not to rest on their oars in working hard to excel in their areas of endeavours.

“I urge women to take advantage of our cultural bequeath of good values and structures that encourage us to work hard to excel amidst constant changes and demands on their gender as the society evolves,” she said.

Mrs Obiano’s message drew attention to the United Nation’s theme for the year’s celebration #BalanceforBetter which seemed to promote gender balance in the society.

She however advised that it did not translate to a contest between men and women but rather as a vehicle for advocacy on the rights of women in every field of endeavour.

She also called for the sustenance of the civil awareness campaign and non-discrimination against women.

She said, “I’m excited that women in the State have been given pride of place with recognitions and responsibilities through appointments to major positions of authority surpassing the 35% national benchmark for affirmative action.”

She urged the women not to slack but to take a cue from great women leaders who excelled, using them as beacon of hope and role models in their undertakings.