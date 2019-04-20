<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has charged Christians in Kaduna state to come together to build and uphold safe communities, where everyone is committed to upholding peace and harmony.

In an Easter message, Governor El Rufai urged Christians to internalised the lessons of Easter for the good of the society.

The message reads: “I wish to felicitate with our brothers and sisters of the Christian community in Kaduna State on the occasion of Easter. Leading up to the celebration of the victory of Jesus Christ over death, our Christian compatriots have solemnly observed the holy season of Lent, with fasting, prayers and works of charity.

“Easter marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and celebrates His triumph over darkness. Easter calls for dedication to duty and considering the interests of others before our personal gains, as Jesus Christ taught us by sacrificing His life for all.

“Let us work together to build and uphold safe communities, where everyone is committed to upholding peace and harmony. Let us stand firmly together in common humanity, as we ask for the good Lord’s continued protection and blessings” he said