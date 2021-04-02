



The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

In a Easter message issued on Friday, Omo-Agege also called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to the promotion of peace, unity and brotherhood among all groups in the country.

The ranking senator said the celebration of the resurrection of Christ should be a constant reminder for everyone to extend the virtues of selflessness, love and forbearance.

He, therefore, urged Christians to use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles towards promoting and sustaining the foundation of love, peace and harmony in the nation.





He said: “As we remember the death of Jesus and celebrate His resurrection, let us make sacrifices for those around us and renew our commitment towards building a better society. Let us not be dismayed because with His resurrection, Jesus Christ calls us to proclaim and live the gospel of true love and selflessness.

“No nation can make any meaningful progress in an atmosphere riddled with pockets of violence and killings. We must therefore see this period as a time that presents us the viable opportunity to think about how we can help to steer our nation back on the road to peace, stability and prosperity by working in the spirit of togetherness.”