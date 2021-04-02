



Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has called for a more united Nigeria as he felicitated with Christians on the occasion of Easter celebration.

Kalu, in his Easter message on Friday in Abuja, described the season as a good opportunity for Christians to embrace the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and teachings of the Holy Bible.

The former governor of Abia urged Nigerians to imbibe forgiveness, sacrifice, piety and brotherhood in their daily endeavours, regardless of ethnic, political and religious differences.

According to him, Nigeria is better of as a united and indivisible entity as proponents of a divided nation don’t mean well for the country.

“I join our Christian brothers and sisters in celebrating yet another Easter. We must appreciate God for the gift of life and unending blessings. This season should be committed to self appraisal as individuals and as a people. We must reflect on our lives in the service of God and humanity.”





“Jesus Christ died as a sacrifice for sins of humanity and as such, the world can be a better place to live, if all and sundry, demonstrate love, peace, sacrifice and unity as exemplified by Jesus Christ. We must be selfless, patriotic and steadfast in our pursuits for sake of national growth and progress.

“For us the political class, there is need to further engage and connect with the grassroots in a bid to improve the common lots of the people.

“The citizenry must support government at all levels by complementing people at the helm of affairs in order to take Nigeria to enviable heights. As we celebrate Easter, it is imperative that we shun division, politics of bitterness and social vices,’’ he said.

Kalu, while urging the Christian community to extend the Easter merriment to people of different faiths, wished Nigerians a peaceful and joyous celebration.