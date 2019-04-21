<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to pray for the security of the nation and return to the path of reconciliation, peace and justice.

Ekweremadu, however, added that prayers should also come with the necessary steps to rethink the nation’s security architecture, especially the policing arrangement.

He made the call in his Easter message to Christians, according to a statement by his spokesman, Uche Anichukwu.

He said: “I call on the Christian faithful and indeed every Nigerian to pray for divine intervention in the affairs of the nation, particularly the frightening insecurity challenges facing various parts of our country.

“However, we must also muster the political will to take on these security challenges head-on, beginning with the decentralisation of policing such that constituent parts of the nation are constitutionally empowered to take responsibility for the security of lives and property of the citizens like other federal states and as was the case in this nation before 1966.

“Importantly, we need to move away from the path of disunity, mutual suspicion, discrimination, and injustice to make any progress,” Ekweremadu said.

Also, in its Easter message, the All Progressives Congress (APC) says love and tolerance will end violence, killings, agitations and other divisive tendencies in Nigeria.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, yesterday in a statement urged all citizens irrespective of religious affiliations to imbibe the selfless attributes displayed by Jesus Christ in relationship with neighbours and national life.

He urged Nigerians to also use the occasion of Easter to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the Armed Forces and other security personnel deployed to flashpoints around the country to ensure safety of citizens and their livelihoods.

In his Easter message, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong called on Christians to make sacrifices for the nation, the state and their neighbours during this year’s celebrations, just as Jesus Christ willingly sacrificed his life to bring salvation to the world.