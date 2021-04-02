



The Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has called on Christians to rededicate themselves to the unity, peace, and progress of the country.

The Federal Parliamentarian, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial district said these in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Friday ,congratulating the Christians on this year’s Easter celebration.

He said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ typifies love, sacrifice, holiness and oneness, saying Nigeria can only be one country to be proud of, if these virtues are imbibed by Nigerians.

‘No nation thrives in development where citizens place high premium on hatred, ethnicity, religious bigotry, criminalities, political violence, plundering of economy and mutual distrust.

The Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said the litany of crises, especially the drum beat of sectarian wars and general insecurity pummeling Nigerians can only be subdued, if Christians coalesced actions with their Muslim brothers to rescue the nation from the verge of collapse.

Bamidele described the current situation as the most challenging in Nigeria’s history, assuring that the National Assembly would continue to partner President Muhammadu Buhari to reset Nigeria on the right and progressive path.





“Nigeria is widely reverred as one of the most evangelistic countries in the world. Time has come for our religiosity to translate to Godliness, if truly we are desirous to save the country from total ruin.

“As the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ rightly indicated, Nigerians, both Christians and Muslims must see themselves as one, pray in unison for the progress and general deliverance for this nation and work hard in patriotism for Nigeria to achieve progress.

“Jesus Christ died for the world to be free from iniquities. No sacrifice and love could be more than this, which made it expedient for all followers of Christ to imbibe such uncommon love for the country to be in peace, stability and witness development in all facets”, he stated.

Bamidele saluted his constituents for their support and prayers, urging them to celebrate Easter with modesty and be optimistic that the expected dividends of democracy shall be brought to their doorsteps with patience and trust in their leadership.