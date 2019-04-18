<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Few days to Easter celebration, prices of tomatoes, pepper and rice have remained stable in most markets in Lagos, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A survey by NAN at Mile 12, Oke Odo, Oyingbo and Iddo markets reveals that a basket of tomatoes sells for between N3,500 to N5,000 depending on the freshness and the specie of the tomato.

A 50-kilogramme basket of red pepper (Tatashe) goes for N6,000 as against N6,500 it sold previously, 50kg Chilli pepper (Rodo) cost N5,000 from its old price of N6,500.

A jute bag of onion, however, rose to N15,000 from its former price of N14, 400, a 50 kg bag of rice ranges between N15,000 to N18,500 depending on the brand.

A kilogramme of frozen chicken goes for N1,200, frozen turkey cost N1,300, while the price of a live chicken cost between N2,000 to N5, 000.

A five litres of palm-oil goes for between N1500 to N1700, five litres vegetable oil cost N2500, while a paint measure of garri goes for N350.

The price of a medium-sized yam tuber has also increased from N300 to between N400 and N500.

Some traders attributed the price increase to the season and transportation.

Alhaji Haruna Mohammed, Leader of Mile 12 Traders Association, told NAN that price of perishable food items, especially tomatoes was relatively cheap and stable despite the fact that it was their off-season.

“This time last year, a basket of tomatoes was sold for N10, 000, but this year, people are benefiting from reduced price due to high cultivation by farmers,” he said.

Mohammed urged government to continue with its various interventions in agriculture to make prices of food items affordable and available in the market.