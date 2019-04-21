<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, and the Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, the Most Revd. Dr. Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, in their Easter messages, passionately pleaded with Nigerians and the Christian community, to be extremely tolerant, loving and accommodating in order to alleviate the suffering and the challenges of others and to make life peaceful and constructively better the society.

Using Jesus Christ as an example, especially his death on the cross, which they respectively pointed was an extreme sacrifice to mankind, they charged the leaders in authority to be role models through their sacrificial service, rather than lining their pockets with fraud, and corruption, which has resulted in obsolete socio-economic infrastructure and the incessant insecurity that has enveloped the nation.

Concluding, they pleaded with all to fervently use the season for sober reflection to return the nation to spiritual, economic and all round rejuvenation.