The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Right and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has advised Nigerians, especially Christians to exhibit patriotism and make the requisite sacrifices for the country to subdue the deadly Coronavirus.

The parliamentarian, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said COVID-19 would be defeated if all Nigerians make fervent supplications and align with precautions outlined by the World Health Organisation and the Nigerian government.

Bamidele urged Christians to cooperate with the government through strict adherence to precautions of personal hygiene and social distancing in all the places of worship and social gatherings to curtail the spread of the lethal disease.

The Senator, in his congratulatory message to Christians on Friday, on the occasion of Easter celebration, said the government needed the assistance of the believers in Christ at this precarious time of its history.

He said the death of Jesus Christ typified the supreme price paid to save the world from conflagration and destruction and this, he said must be brought to bear to safeguard the nation at this time.

The Lawmaker added that declaring personal and collective fasting and prayers and keeping to social hygiene routines practices will only be in tandem with the sacrifices made by the saviour for man to live in joy and happiness if embraced.





Bamidele appealed to Christians to cohabit peacefully with other Nigerians and celebrate with moderation and modesty, given the current unfortunate position the nation and the global community find themselves in.

“Since Nigeria’s independence, we have had many challenging and daunting times, but the issue of Coronavirus seems to be the most dangerous and terrifying as both human and economy are gravely endangered by a strange disease that has become a pandemic.

“But as serious as the situation is, we can and we shall overcome with prayers and precautions because the Holy Book made us realise that blessed are those that liveth and walketh in the righteous path and they shall be called the sons of God.

“The Israelites faced more excruciating pains in the Bible, but with strong and unflagging belief in Psalms 27, 121 and Isaiah 41: 31, they overcame and triumphed over their adversities.

“Jesus Christ had come and done his best through the propagation of those ideas that can save us, the time has come for us to demonstrate those ideals taught to make us subdue the current situation and live in perpetual joy after victory.

“Christ wanted us to live in peace and joy and that prompted his crucifixion and death on the cross. But joy and victory can only come when we are holy and do the right thing.

“I felicitate with our Christian brothers and pray that the Lord that we all serve will use this celebration and prayers offered to bring the menace of COVID 19 to an end”.