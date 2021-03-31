



As Christians mark the celebration of Easter, two security agencies, the Oyo State Police Command and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state have deployed 7,796 personnel to strategic locations to ensure security of lives and property.

While the police have deployed 5,296, the NSCDC provided 2,500 personnel to secure places of worship, recreation facilities and financial institutions.

The police command’s spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Chief Superintendent of Police said the action became necessary in view of the forthcoming Easter celebrations.

The police image maker who enjoined residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols, added that effective plans have also been put in place to police all entry and exit points and other parts of the state through aggressive stop and search.





He assured residents that places of worship, recreation centres, financial institutions and other public facilities would be adequately protected.

“In view of the celebrations, the Command has deployed a total number of Five Thousand Two hundred and Ninety-six (5,296) Police personnel to ensure a hitch free celebration,’’ he said.

The NSCDC Commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya urged Nigerians “to pray, love our neighbours and have the fear of God in our heart and above all embrace peace in all ramifications as a way to uphold the unity of the country.”

Akinsanya disclosed that 2500 officers of the Corps have been deployed to all the 33 Local Government and 35 LCDA’s of the state on the order of Commandant General Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi to ensure water tight security during and after the Easter celebration.