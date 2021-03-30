



Ahead of Easter, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Ari, Monday said he has deployed 5,883 officers to ensure the safety and security of residents in the state during the celebration.

Ari in a statement issued by the command’s Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said the deployment was one of the steps aimed at crime prevention and control during the festive period.

Disclosing that the officers would man strategic areas including worship and recreation centers, so as to guarantee a hitch-free celebration, he said; “I celebrate with the Christian community as they have their annual Easter celebration which commemorates the crucifixion, burial, and the eventual resurrection of Jesus Christ.





“I enjoin Christian leaders within the state to ensure that throughout the services, all Christian faithfuls keep to COVID-19 protocols in their various places of worship to help the state in its fight to keep at its barest minimum the cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Members of the public are hereby implored to cooperate with officers deployed, as they are under instruction to be civil, polite but firm in ensuring the security and safety of travelers and other road users throughout the state”.