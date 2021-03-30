



The Police Command in Oyo, says it has deployed a total of 5,296 officers to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said the Police had intensified stop-and-search operation at all entry and exit points as well as effective visibility patrol across the state.

He said that the command would embark on intelligence-led raid of black spots, adding that places of worship, recreation centres, financial institutions and other public facilities would be adequately protected.

The PPRO enjoined members of the public to cooperate with the Police by providing credible information.





Acccording to him, Police personnel have been charged to be courteous and civil to members of the public while discharging their duties.

” In case of any distress, citizens are advised to call the Police Control Room Numbers: 08081768614, 07055495413 and 615 (Toll Free) of the Oyo State Security Trust Fund.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko, wishes the Christian community a very blessed Holy week and Happy Easter in commemoration of death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The CP enjoins all Christian faithfuls to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are adhered to in various places of worship,” he said.