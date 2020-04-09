<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday said the social restriction order would continue during the Easter celebration in states where the order had been in ordered.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The I-G had therefore, directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in states to ensure strict compliance with the order during the Easter celebration.

Adamu extends his felicitation with the Christian Community in Nigeria as they commemorate the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He called on religious leaders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as other states affected by the restriction orders, to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies.





Adamu urged the leaders to use their positions to encourage worshippers to observe prayers and worship programmes at home.

He said the call had become necessary to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which had immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

The I-G expressed concerns that for the first time in history, circumstances had compelled the government to order restrictions on social gatherings, affecting religious programme of all faiths.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to see the restrictions as the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph.

Adamu pledged the commitment of the police to remain steadfast in the duty of ensuring public safety and security to citizens during and the Easter period.