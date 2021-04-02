



Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State has charged Christians in Plateau and Nigeria, to demonstrate the love of God towards all mankind.

The governor made the call in an Easter message on Friday in Jos, by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.

He said the period of Easter calls for deeper reflection on the grace of God, and the strengthening of faith in His love for mankind, which is the essence of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He rejoiced with Christians for marking another Easter, while urging them to let the light of God manifest in all their activities to facilitate the desired change in the nation.

He said Nigerians have every reason to appreciate God for His mercies over the nation, especially throughout the difficult period of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which adversely affected economic activities.





The governor, therefore, urged Nigerians to put aside differences of faith, ethnicity, political and ethnic affiliations in order to forge a common font in defeating various forms of criminal activities, that continue to pose serious threats to the nation.

He pointed out that it is only when Nigerians work together in unity, support security agencies and relevant government bodies that insecurity could be addressed to enable people pursue their lawful businesses in peace.

Lalong also urged Plateau people to avail themselves to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that all laid down protocols should still be observed.

“Last year, we marked Easter under a lockdown because of COVID-19. However, we now have some relief with the availability of vaccines and more awareness on prevention.

“We need to redouble our efforts in making sure that we participate in the vaccination exercise, and also sensitise our people to adjust to living under the new normal,” Lalong added.