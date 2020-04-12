<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday urged Christians and Nigerians to be careful and not to be ‘unwise amid the Coronavirus pandemic.’

Speaking at the church’s live broadcast on Sunday, Adeboye, in his Easter message, said the pandemic would not end until God proves to the world that he is God.

He said that although some prophets had said the pandemic would end at the end of March, God told him that there would be Coronavirus until the world goes on a compulsory holiday.

The cleric maintained that although some prophets had claimed that the disease would be wiped out by rain, Coronavirus will not die.

Recall that Prophet T B Joshua had on March 2nd revealed that he had a vision that the killer virus will be wiped out.





The cleric in a post on his Facebook page said: “Since yesterday, when the Lord brought the revelation about the rain and that this rain will wipe away the epidemic coronavirus, I asked the Lord to make this happen in the place where the Coronavirus started which is Wuhan, China.

But Adeboye on Sunday said, “It will be unwise to be careless.

“They were those who said it would be over by the end of March; then a prophet said there would be heavy rain and Coronavirus would be over.

“But God told your papa who is not a prophet but a pastor that it will be there until the whole world has had a compulsory holiday.

“Until he proves to the whole world that he is God. He wants to prove to the world that he is in charge. Some people don’t know how to slow down and God knows how to apply brakes.

“ I want to assure you that tomorrow will be alright. I hope you are enjoying your holiday because I am.”