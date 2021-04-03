



As Christians around the world celebrate Easter, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun has congratulated Christians in the State, across the country and in the Diaspora on the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, urging them to emulate His virtues of love, sacrifice, perseverance and humility.

Oyetola, in a message released by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, on Friday in Osogbo, the State capital, described Easter as a special season that marks the salvation of mankind through the suffering of Jesus Christ and His crucifixion to redeem humanity.

The Governor, who urged Christian faithful in the State to continue to live in harmony with believers of other faiths, said that good neighbourliness was among the several lessons Christ taught and exemplified.

While wishing the people of the State of Osun and all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, Oyetola charged residents and especially Christians to use the opportunity of the season to engage in more prayers and also in acts of love, especially by reaching out to the less privileged.





He reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue to work tirelessly towards the progress of the State and the wellbeing of the people, especially the less privileged.

He disclosed that on Thursday, he inaugurated the Osun Food Support Scheme to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on 30,000 vulnerable persons across the State.

The Governor added that the initiative was part of his promise to prioritise the welfare and general well-being of the people, noting that the scheme became necessary as available statistics showed that several jobs had been lost with many sources of livelihoods significantly threatened due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oyetola, therefore, charged citizens and residents on the need to abide by all COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines to prevent the spread of the second wave of the virus during the Easter celebration.