The executive governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has urged Nigerian students, irrespective of religious affiliation, to continue working for the unity, peace, and progress of the country.

In a statement issued the Governor’s Special Assistant on Student Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, on Sunday in Abeokuta on Sunday, Abiodun enjoined the Christian students to use the Easter period to join in praying fervently for continued peace and unity in the country.

The governor noted that the students’ community played a key role in the growth and development of the state and the nation at large.





He explained that the lessons of humility, perseverance, sacrifice and total victory, which played out in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, should be the watchword for all.

“The lessons of love, humility, care, selflessness and forgiveness shown by Jesus Christ through his death on the cross and resurrection should be emulated by all,’’ he said.

The governor also used the Easter message to advise residents of the state to continue to obey government’s directives on COVID-19, in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

He said that the state government would continue to provide the necessary stimulus package to alleviate the economic constraints of the people, especially at this period of coronavirus pandemic.