



The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has pledged to adequately secure lives and property in Ebonyi during the Easter celebration.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Lucy Samu gave the pledge on Friday in Abakaliki while speaking to newsmen on its security preparedness for the celebration.

Samu urged the citizens to continue being law abiding as the corps has deployed its personnel to strategic areas of the state to adequately secure lives and property.





“They should conduct their businesses lawfully and peacefully while imbibing the true essence of Easter.

“They should not be afraid but report unusual happenings within their environment to the NSCDC and other security agencies,” she said.

The state commandant also advised individuals who intend to travel within the period to be security conscious.

“People should remain in their places of abode to celebrate the Easter if it is not necessary to travel and propagate the message of peace in their vicinity,” she said.