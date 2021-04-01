



Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Ondo State Command has deployed no fewer than 1,850 personnel ahead of the Easter celebration in the state.

The move was to ensure that there is adequate security, before, during and after the celebration in the state.

According to the Corps Public Relations Officer, DSC Olufemi Omole, in a statement issued on Thursday “the situation of the country calls for collective efforts to ensure the protection of lives and properties.”

He added that the State Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Eweka Edenabu urged the operatives who will provide security in various parts of the state to exercise caution in the discharge of their duties and exhibit a high level of professionalism in their dealings with the civil populace.





The Commandant also disclosed that the officers deployed were drawn from the tactical departments and units of the command which he said include the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit, Counter Terrorist Unit, Intelligence and Investigation Unit, Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit, as well as from the Agro Rangers squad among others.

While urging members of the public to assist the corps with timely and credible information that would assist the corp to nip in the bud any iota of criminal acts, Eweka assured that maximum security would be achieved in the state.

He also affirmed the continuous collaboration of the corps with other sister agencies in the fight against vandalism, kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the state.