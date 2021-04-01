



The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Benue State Command says it has deployed 1220 Personnel across the state to maintain peace and order as well as provide strong surveillance on every National Critical Assets and Infrastructure before, during and after the Easter Celebrations.

According to the Command’s Public Relation Officer (CPRO), ASC Ejelikwu Michael, the deployment is drawn from the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear and Energy Unit (CBRNE) Disaster Response Unit, Medical Unit, Crisis Management Unit, Special Force, Anti-Vandalism Unit and Critical protection Unit (CIPU).

The CPRO added that the State Commandant, Sule Sadiq Okeji is aware of the rising security challenges in the State and has promised that the Corps is leaving nothing to stone unturned to ensure the security of lives and property across the State before, during and after the Easter season.





“The State Commandant called on residents of the State to go about their legitimate activities without fear, but however warns that any criminal element who will want to use the Easter holiday to vandalize any Government National assets and Infrastructure should desist from doing so, as officers and men of the Command are on 24/7 surveillance and any culprit(s) apprehended will face the full wrath of the law.

“He advised members of the public to report any suspicious element to security agencies. The State Commandant wishes all Christian faithful and residents of the State a Happy Easter Celebration in advance,” the state concluded.